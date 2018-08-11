T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTOO. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

T2 Biosystems opened at $6.47 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.31.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 637.62% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. T2 Biosystems’s revenue was up 307.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Elsbree acquired 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,321.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8,321.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares during the period. Sandia Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $3,532,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

