SYSCO (SYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect SYSCO to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

SYSCO stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$70.32” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

In other news, CFO Joel T. Grade sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,192,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,428.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $353,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,983.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,124,634 shares of company stock valued at $206,697,455 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

