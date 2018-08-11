Synthomer (SYNT) PT Raised to GBX 640

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 630 ($8.16) to GBX 640 ($8.28) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.12) to GBX 650 ($8.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 545.56 ($7.06).

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 564 ($7.30) on Tuesday. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 452.51 ($5.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 517.50 ($6.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

