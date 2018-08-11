Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Holdings Trimmed by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260,131 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Synovus Financial worth $32,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.53 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.06 per share, with a total value of $50,060.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,269.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Blair acquired 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $64,753.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,349.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,310 shares of company stock valued at $614,173. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

