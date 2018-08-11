Syneos Health (SYNH) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Syneos Health earned a daily sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.4047135013078 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of Syneos Health opened at $49.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 315.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

