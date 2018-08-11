Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,711 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $35,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $92,403,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,905,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,021 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,844.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,378,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,819,000 after purchasing an additional 900,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 170.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,401,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 883,517 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Synchrony Financial opened at $29.41 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,351.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

