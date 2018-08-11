Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts Give Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) a $23.00 Price Target

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 234,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.93. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $27.67.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.24 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $281,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 231,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 57,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

