Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 33.20%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,464.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $3,263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,785.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,868 shares of company stock worth $6,600,620. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

