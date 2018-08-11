Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDPI. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Drilling Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Superior Drilling Products opened at $1.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.33.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

