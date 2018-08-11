Superconductor Technologies (SCON) vs. Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Financial Survey

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ: SCON) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Superconductor Technologies and Ceragon Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ceragon Networks 0 2 1 0 2.33

Superconductor Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,058.30%. Ceragon Networks has a consensus price target of $3.45, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than Ceragon Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Ceragon Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $450,000.00 7.08 -$9.52 million ($9.10) -0.28 Ceragon Networks $332.03 million 0.77 $15.56 million $0.18 18.22

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies. Superconductor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceragon Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies -1,317.27% -139.63% -121.99% Ceragon Networks 4.79% 10.61% 5.53%

Volatility & Risk

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Superconductor Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20GX, IP-20F, IP-20G, IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V. Further, the company provides network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

