Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (SCON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superconductor Technologies an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCON shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of SCON stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.59. 44,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,844. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.40). Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.63% and a negative net margin of 1,317.27%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Superconductor Technologies will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superconductor Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 735,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.97% of Superconductor Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

