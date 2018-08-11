SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for American Renal Associates (ARA)

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Renal Associates from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Renal Associates in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

NYSE ARA opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $650.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.96. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $217.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.70 million. analysts forecast that American Renal Associates will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 937.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 240,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 203,211 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,540,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,065,000 after buying an additional 34,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

