SunTrust Banks Reiterates “$50.00” Price Target for Yelp (YELP)

SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Aegis lowered Yelp to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. B. Riley raised Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Yelp stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. 9,303,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 705.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $254,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $426,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,500 shares of company stock worth $6,942,385. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,154,009 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $280,295,000 after buying an additional 1,597,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 3,318.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,620 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after buying an additional 1,081,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yelp by 647.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,466 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after buying an additional 560,847 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $20,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,030 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after buying an additional 346,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

