SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Carrols Restaurant Group opened at $15.55 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $567.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $303.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

