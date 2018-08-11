Sunrun Inc (RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will post $184.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.70 million. Sunrun posted sales of $141.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $651.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.56 million to $717.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $725.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $683.28 million to $777.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.64 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 90,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $1,373,209.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,281,215 shares in the company, valued at $34,720,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 217,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,820,990 shares of company stock worth $46,106,677 in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 20.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Sunrun by 25.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sunrun by 36.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sunrun by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun opened at $13.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.81. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

