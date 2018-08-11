SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SXCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunCoke Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on SunCoke Energy Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners traded down $0.20, reaching $17.45, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 109,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,696. The company has a market cap of $799.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SunCoke Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.03 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 17.37%. equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 96.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 316,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 538.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 190,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 89,959 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

