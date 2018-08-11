Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.90 Million Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $35,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its stake in Ball by 643,200.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $76,719.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,615,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $81,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ball opened at $40.32 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ball had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.