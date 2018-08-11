Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 205,756 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,756 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $855,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.02. The stock has a market cap of $249.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,129. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.