Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Given a $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) has been given a $18.00 price objective by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 195.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of SBBP opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.90.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.41. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 624.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,224.30%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. equities analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $275,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 910,795 shares of company stock worth $4,430,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 429.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 125.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

