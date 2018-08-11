Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) PT Set at €60.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.62 ($78.62).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA opened at €50.10 ($58.26) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €45.41 ($52.80) and a 52-week high of €66.40 ($77.21).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.