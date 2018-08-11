Strategic Oil & Gas (SOG) Stock Price Down 20%

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG)’s share price traded down 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 100,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,349% from the average session volume of 6,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.08 million for the quarter. Strategic Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 491.11% and a negative return on equity of 183.52%.

Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.

