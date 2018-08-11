Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Alteryx (AYX)

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,061 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,112% compared to the average volume of 335 put options.

AYX stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.32 and a beta of -0.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYX. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alteryx to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alteryx from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Alteryx from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alteryx from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,067,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $641,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 620,000 shares of company stock worth $21,349,000 and have sold 256,780 shares worth $9,793,171. Company insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

