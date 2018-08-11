Stitch Fix (SFIX) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

SFIX traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $33.31. 2,732,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,659. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 3,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $124,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Christopher J. Schaepe sold 31,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $669,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,188,694 shares of company stock worth $31,145,449.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

