Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tellurian (TELL)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 97.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Tellurian opened at $7.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.52. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 603,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Precocity Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 80.0% during the second quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

