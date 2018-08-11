Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Caterpillar (CAT) Price Target to $168.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $174.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAT. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $135.92 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $112.69 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director David L. Calhoun purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,989.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 13,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,543 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,415,000 after purchasing an additional 993,438 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,531,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15,223.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 441,477 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,717,000 after purchasing an additional 435,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

