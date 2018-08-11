Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $154.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALXN. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.61.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals opened at $118.88 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $149.34. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 548,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 27,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

