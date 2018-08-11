Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $154.00.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALXN. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.61.
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals opened at $118.88 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $149.34. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 548,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 27,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.
