Steven C. Cooper Sells 55,000 Shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI) Stock

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) CEO Steven C. Cooper sold 55,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,468.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TBI stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.88. Trueblue Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.43 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trueblue in the first quarter worth about $4,224,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Trueblue by 51.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trueblue by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Trueblue by 170.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 149,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 94,156 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Trueblue in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

