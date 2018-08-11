Steris PLC (STE) Stake Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in shares of Steris by 5.6% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 17.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steris by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Steris by 2.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steris opened at $114.83 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $117.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

In other Steris news, VP Sudhir K. Pahwa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $204,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $1,100,828.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,287.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $4,922,274 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

