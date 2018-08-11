Stepan (SCL) Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Stepan worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stepan by 309.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $300,696.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,137,526.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stepan opened at $87.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. Stepan has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

