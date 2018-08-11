State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $33.56 Million Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,109 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 1,118.4% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $75.65 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

