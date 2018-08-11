State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $31.24 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,789 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $274.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive opened at $318.94 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $321.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total transaction of $135,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,366 shares of company stock valued at $59,929,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

