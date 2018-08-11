State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 124,570 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,570 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of General Mills worth $28,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $45.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $104,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

