Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Starbucks by 2,070.6% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 8,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $159,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Starbucks opened at $51.51 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coffee company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

