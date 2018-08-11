Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report sales of $290.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.80 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $281.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. CL King cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,539.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 344,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 302,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,171. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.70. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $51.80.

Standard Motor Products declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

