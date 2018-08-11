Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (SLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.19 on August 31st

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 84.75 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 97 ($1.26).
About Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.