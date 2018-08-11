Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (SLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.19 on August 31st

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 84.75 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 97 ($1.26).

About Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

