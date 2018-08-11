SSR Mining (SSRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,168. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of -0.46.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.