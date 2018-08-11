SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Holdings Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,121,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,895,000 after buying an additional 1,712,925 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,710,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,874,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,091 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.6% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,707 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Shares of SS&C Technologies opened at $55.50 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $908.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 121.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.