SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) CEO Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce opened at $94.02 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 734.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

