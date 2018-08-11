SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) CEO Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SPS Commerce opened at $94.02 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $94.60.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 734.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.
Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.