Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have rose and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a major boost following the company’s decent second-quarter 2018 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines continued to increase in double-digits. While earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, net sales marginally beat the consensus mark. This prompted management to raise the lower end of the full-year earnings forecast but maintained its net sales and comparable store sales growth view. Looking ahead, we observe that the company is taking prudent steps to expand its customer base, and the launch of Sprouts.com website and mobile app are testimony to the same. The company is trying all means to provide ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook items to customers. However, the company’s projection of gross margin, direct store expense and SG&A deleverage for the full year raises a bit concern.”

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFM. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market traded up $0.61, hitting $23.69, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,682,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,933. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 996.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,534.1% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.