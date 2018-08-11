Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sportsman’s Warehouse earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3118263722719 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Sportsman’s Warehouse traded up $0.04, hitting $4.90, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 118,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of -0.65. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $1,953,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,977,652 shares of company stock worth $24,897,627 over the last three months. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

