Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

In related news, Director Laura Wright purchased 1,200 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,174.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $714,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems opened at $86.92 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.