Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 84.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Celgene were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Celgene by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Celgene by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,144,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,133,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celgene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,991,000 after acquiring an additional 126,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 469,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

CELG stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

