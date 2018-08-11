SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF opened at $93.92 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.70.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.