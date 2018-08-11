SPDR KBW Regional Banking (KRE) Holdings Lessened by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in SPDR KBW Regional Banking were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 1,801.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 1,524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR KBW Regional Banking alerts:

KRE stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. SPDR KBW Regional Banking has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR KBW Regional Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR KBW Regional Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.