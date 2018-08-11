Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) PT Lowered to $61.00 at SunTrust Banks

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ONCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 30th. Chardan Capital cut Spark Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spark Therapeutics to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics traded up $0.54, reaching $58.42, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 622,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,924. Spark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.39.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 185.46%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.44 million. analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Spark Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,611,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

