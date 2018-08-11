Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 133.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 359.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.04. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

