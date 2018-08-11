Sonoco Products Co (SON) Position Lifted by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5,649.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 756,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after buying an additional 743,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 23.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,169,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,722,000 after buying an additional 603,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 163.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,595,000 after buying an additional 491,419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 310.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 293,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 289.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 236,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 58.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sonoco Products to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, SVP Kevin P. Mahoney sold 1,138 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $63,853.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Allan H. Mcleland sold 11,521 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $622,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,200 shares of company stock worth $1,726,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

