Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ducommun (DCO) Stock Price

Media stories about Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ducommun earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.0368498135428 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE DCO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,024. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). Ducommun had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other Ducommun news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at $248,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $92,664.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,510 shares in the company, valued at $635,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,650 shares of company stock worth $328,125 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

