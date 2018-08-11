Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dynex Capital (DX) Stock Price

News articles about Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dynex Capital earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.7687170498465 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Dynex Capital traded down $0.05, hitting $6.32, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 240,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,191. The stock has a market cap of $364.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.73. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 93.79%. research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DX. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price target on Dynex Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other news, Director Barry Igdaloff sold 9,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $61,048.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,978.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

