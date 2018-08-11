Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Stock Price

News stories about Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clementia Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.2379080885685 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clementia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.11, hitting $9.00, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 61,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,854. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $271.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. research analysts expect that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

